Athene Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.67% over the past year to $2.85, which beat the estimate of $2.25.

Revenue of $8,640,000,000 up by 165.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Athene Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ath/mediaframe/43446/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $50.43

Company's 52-week low was at $13.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.63%

Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd is a retirement services company. It issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The company operates in the business segment of Retirement Services and Corporate and others, of which principal revenue is derived from the Retirement services segment. It offers two product lines, annuities and funding agreements. Annuities product line includes fixed, payout and PRT annuities. The entity has business operations in the US and other countries.