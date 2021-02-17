Recap: Shopify Q4 Earnings

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 236.17% year over year to $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $977,744,000 rose by 93.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $910,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Shopify hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/shopify/mediaframe/42785/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1499.75

52-week low: $305.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.01%

Company Overview

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments: subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue). The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. Merchant solutions are add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.