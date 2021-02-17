Market Overview

Recap: Garmin Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 34.11% over the past year to $1.73, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $1,351,000,000 rose by 22.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Outlook

Garmin said it sees FY21 EPS of $5.15 on sales of $4.6 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

Price Action

52-week high: $133.43

52-week low: $61.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.52%

Company Overview

Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company relies on licensing mapping data to enable its hardware specialized for often niche activities like scuba diving or sailing. Garmin operates in 100 countries and sells its products via distributors as well as relationships with original equipment manufacturers.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

