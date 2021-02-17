Charles River: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Charles River (NYSE:CRL) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 18.91% year over year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $2.10.
Revenue of $790,990,000 up by 14.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $756,860,000.
Looking Ahead
Charles River Laboratories said it sees non-GAAP EPS of $9-$9.25.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 17, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rkw49z2
Price Action
52-week high: $295.77
52-week low: $95.58
Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%
Company Description
Charles River Laboratories is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. With roughly 50% of market share worldwide, the research model and services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing. About half of the company's revenue comes from drug discovery and preclinical testing, and one fourth comes from the manufacturing support segment.
