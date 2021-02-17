Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charles River: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Charles River (NYSE:CRL) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.91% year over year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $2.10.

Revenue of $790,990,000 up by 14.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $756,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Charles River Laboratories said it sees non-GAAP EPS of $9-$9.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rkw49z2

Price Action

52-week high: $295.77

52-week low: $95.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%

Company Description

Charles River Laboratories is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. With roughly 50% of market share worldwide, the research model and services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing. About half of the company's revenue comes from drug discovery and preclinical testing, and one fourth comes from the manufacturing support segment.

 

Related Articles (CRL)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
A Preview Of Charles River's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com