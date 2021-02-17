Charles River: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charles River (NYSE:CRL) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.91% year over year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $2.10.

Revenue of $790,990,000 up by 14.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $756,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Charles River Laboratories said it sees non-GAAP EPS of $9-$9.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rkw49z2

Price Action

52-week high: $295.77

52-week low: $95.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%

Company Description

Charles River Laboratories is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. With roughly 50% of market share worldwide, the research model and services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing. About half of the company's revenue comes from drug discovery and preclinical testing, and one fourth comes from the manufacturing support segment.