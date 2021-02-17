Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q4 Earnings

Shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 13.33% over the past year to ($1.53), which beat the estimate of ($1.62).

Revenue of $34,107,000 decreased by 33.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Blueprint Medicines hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/shp6w5zy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $125.61

52-week low: $43.29

Price action over last quarter: down 8.88%

Company Description

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates BLU-285, which targets KIT Exon 17 mutants and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinase mutants that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders. Its other drug candidate is BLU 554 FOR Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and BLU-667 for Ret Mutations, Fusions, and Predicted Resistant Mutants.