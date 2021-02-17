Market Overview

H&E Equipment Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 47.73% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $315,602,000 decreased by 9.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $296,880,000.

Guidance

H&E Equipment Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

H&E Equipment Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/heo5mfuy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.75

52-week low: $9.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.47%

Company Overview

H&E Equipment Services Inc is an integrated equipment services company. It is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It rents, sells and provides parts and services support for four core categories of equipment including hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks. It engages in five principal business activities which include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales; and repair and maintenance services. A vast majority of its revenue is derived from the equipment rentals segment.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

