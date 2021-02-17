Market Overview

Sonic Automotive: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 54.64% over the past year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $2,799,000,000 higher by 1.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,800,000,000.

Guidance

Sonic Automotive hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sonic Automotive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $49.21

Company's 52-week low was at $9.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.38%

Company Overview

Sonic Automotive is the fourth-largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle sales. The company has 84 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 12 EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 90% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute over 60% of new-vehicle revenue. 2019's revenue was $10.5 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.2 billion.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

