Hilton Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) fell 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 110.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $890,000,000 decreased by 62.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hlt/mediaframe/42907/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $116.73

52-week low: $44.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.58%

Company Description

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 998,000 rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Sept. 30. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 22%, respectively, as of June 30. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.