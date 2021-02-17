Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) moved higher by 5.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 107.69% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $282,534,000 higher by 38.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $270,220,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,272,000,000 and $1,286,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rsfew3nf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.34

Company's 52-week low was at $76.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.00%

Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd is a cloud-based development platform provider for millions of registered users worldwide. The company is engaged in web development and management that provides an easy-to-use powerful cloud-based platform of products through a freemium model. Its core products consist of three web editors: the Wix Editor, intended for users with basic technological skills, Wix ADI, intended for novice users and Corvid, intended for more tech-savvy users. The company's web development technology is built based on HTML5 and offers HTML5 compatible capabilities, web design and layout tools, domain hosting, and other marketing and workflow management applications and services. The geographic segments include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia and others.