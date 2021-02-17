Henry Schein: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.09% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $3,165,700,000 higher by 18.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,880,000,000.

Outlook

Henry Schein said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS at or above $3.51.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7zheip24

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $74.89

Company's 52-week low was at $41.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.83%

Company Description

Henry Schein is the largest wholesaler of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for approximately 90 years and operates across nearly 30 distribution centers to offer hundreds of thousands of products to customers globally. Henry Schein also offers practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. The company recently spun off its animal health business.