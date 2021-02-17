CommScope: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.26% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $2,132,000,000 decreased by 7.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/brkmwngy

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $16.04

Company's 52-week low was at $5.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.58%

Company Description

CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration. Its product portfolio consists of products and services such as wired and wireless systems, cables, broadband devices, distribution and transmission equipment, and WiFi devices used by network services providers. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type: connectivity solutions, mobility solutions, customer premises equipment, network & cloud, and Ruckus Networks. The connectivity and customer premises equipment segments together generate majority of the revenue, and roughly half of the revenue is earned in United States.