NOW: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 400.00% year over year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $319,000,000 declined by 50.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $305,410,000.

Looking Ahead

NOW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NOW hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7pvrvs5f

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.92

Company's 52-week low was at $4.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 130.67%

Company Overview

NOW Incorp is an independent global distributor of oil and gas equipment and services. The company operates through three geographical segments namely the United States, Canada, and International. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from International market. Global product and service offerings include maintenance, repair and operating supplies, pipes, valves, safety supplies, and other parts to support customers. NOW's products attract customers from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure development to downstream refining.