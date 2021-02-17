5 Stocks To Watch For February 17, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion before the opening bell. Analog Devices shares gained 0.4% to $161.13 in after-hours trading.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Andersons shares gained 5.7% to $28.08 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to have earned $2.61 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Baidu shares rose 0.1% to $326.21 in after-hours trading.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) reported a net loss of $436.8 million for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago net income of $78.0 million. The company entered into an agreement to acquire Ashion Analytics and also announced a research collaboration with The Translational Genomics Research Institute. Exact Sciences shares fell 4.4% to $147.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion before the opening bell. Owens Corning shares fell 1.8% to close at $84.19 on Tuesday.
