Ellington Residential: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.83% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $5,458,000 rose by 298.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,860,000.

Guidance

Ellington Residential hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ellington Residential hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $13.30

52-week low: $2.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.31%

Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for shareholders by investing in assets that compensate appropriately for the risks associated with them.