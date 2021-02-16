Market Overview

Mercury General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 557.14% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $1,072,000,000 higher by 8.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $932,260,000.

Outlook

Mercury General hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $57.66

52-week low: $33.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.55%

Company Overview

Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company operating in the property-casualty market, where it focuses on low-cost auto insurance for individuals, with operations in nearly 13 United States of America states. However, most of its business--about 75% of premiums--comes from California, where it was established by George Joseph, the current company chairman and majority owner. Its insurance is distributed exclusively through independent agents.

 

