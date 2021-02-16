Recap: Trinet Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 47.62% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $221,000,000 decreased by 2.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $195,570,000.

Outlook

TriNet Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $1.16-$1.39 vs $0.91 Est., Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.35-$3.90 vs $3.71 Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.trinet.com%2F&eventid=2947879&sessionid=1&key=862376F22A5CD4A616FE1D9F873FB655®Tag=&V2=false

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $85.36

52-week low: $27.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.21%

Company Profile

Trinet Group Inc is a United States-based company that provides human resources solutions for small to medium-size companies. The company's bundled product offerings include payroll processing, tax administration, employee benefits programs, employee compensation insurance and claims management, compliance, risk mitigation, expense and time management, human resources consultancy, and others. TriNet operates under a co-employment model, where employment-related responsibilities are allocated between the company and its customers through contracts. The company's customers come from various industries, including technology, life science, nonprofit organizations, professional services, etc. TriNet generates almost all its revenue from the American domestic market.