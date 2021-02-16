KKR Real Estate Finance: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) rose were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.18% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $34,366,000 rose by 10.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $36,270,000.

Outlook

KKR Real Estate Finance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.03

52-week low: $6.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.49%

Company Overview

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. Its investment strategy is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with strong underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.