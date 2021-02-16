Recap: Lattice Semiconductor Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.76% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $107,173,000 higher by 6.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $103,150,000.

Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor Sees Q1 Sales $106M-$114M vs $103.4M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sfydzkm5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.51

Company's 52-week low was at $13.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.69%

Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. Lattice's product lines consist of programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and wave devices. Product offerings enable customers in the consumer market to build technology that utilizes more computing power, higher resolution video, and reduced energy consumption. Customers in the industrial and communication market are aided with data gathering, higher bandwidth, and increased reliability for their products. Lattice's products are offered globally; however, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.