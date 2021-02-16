Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Corning

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q4, Corning (NYSE:GLW) earned $476.00 million, a 85.21% increase from the preceding quarter. Corning also posted a total of $3.33 billion in sales, a 10.68% increase since Q3. In Q3, Corning earned $257.00 million, and total sales reached $3.01 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Corning's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Corning posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Corning's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Corning reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.52/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.48/share.

 

Related Articles (GLW)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2021
Recap: Corning Q4 Earnings
A Look Into Corning's Debt
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com