Return On Capital Employed Overview: Lockheed Martin

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021
Looking at Q4, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) earned $2.29 billion, a 6.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Lockheed Martin also posted a total of $17.03 billion in sales, a 3.26% increase since Q3. Lockheed Martin earned $2.15 billion, and sales totaled $16.50 billion in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Lockheed Martin posted an ROCE of 0.38%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Lockheed Martin is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Lockheed Martin's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Lockheed Martin reported Q4 earnings per share at $6.38/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $6.41/share.

 

