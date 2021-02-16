Earnings Outlook For Veracyte

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.11 and sales around $31.93 million. Veracyte reported a per-share loss of $0.15 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $29.73 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 26.67%. Revenue would be up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.24 -0.20 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.22 -0.24 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 23.88 M 20.60 M 30.60 M 29.53 M Revenue Actual 31.12 M 20.70 M 31.12 M 29.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Veracyte are up 192.63%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Veracyte is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.