Preview: Antero Midstream's Earnings

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 17. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Antero Midstream earnings will be near $0.2 per share on sales of $197.56 million, according to analysts. Antero Midstream reported a profit of $0.35 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $239.07 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 42.86%. Revenue would have fallen 17.36% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.23 EPS Actual 0.25 0.22 0.23 0.35 Revenue Estimate 210.50 M 215.08 M 239.49 M 260.49 M Revenue Actual 233.41 M 219.74 M 243.71 M 239.07 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream were trading at $9.06 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Antero Midstream is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.