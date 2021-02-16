Earnings Outlook For Argo Gr Intl Hldgs

On Wednesday, February 17, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Argo Gr Intl Hldgs is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs analysts modeled for a loss of $0.39 per share on sales of $446.12 million. In the same quarter last year, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs announced EPS of $2.15 on revenue of $425.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 81.86%. Sales would be have grown 4.77% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 -0.20 0.50 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.14 0.36 -2.15 Revenue Estimate 440.86 M 434.30 M 444.70 M 440.77 M Revenue Actual 445.50 M 433.40 M 435.00 M 425.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs were trading at $44.575 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.