A Preview Of Boston Beer Co's Earnings

On Wednesday, February 17, Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Boston Beer Co is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Boston Beer Co will report earnings of $2.62 per share on revenue of $453.24 million. Boston Beer Co EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.24. Revenue was $301.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 111.29% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 50.43% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Boston Beer Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 4.50 2.42 1.77 1.41 EPS Actual 6.51 4.88 1.60 1.24 Revenue Estimate 520.87 M 429.58 M 346.00 M 279.51 M Revenue Actual 492.79 M 452.14 M 330.56 M 301.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer Co were trading at $1167.39 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 173.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Boston Beer Co is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.