Sleep Number Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, February 17, Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sleep Number earnings will be near $1.44 per share on sales of $551.50 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.82 on revenue of $441.17 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 75.61%. Sales would be have grown 25.01% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1 -0.80 0.72 0.75 EPS Actual 1.79 -0.45 1.36 0.82 Revenue Estimate 515.82 M 216.36 M 433.19 M 426.59 M Revenue Actual 531.15 M 284.94 M 472.57 M 441.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Number were trading at $129.79 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 124.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sleep Number is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.