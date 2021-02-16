Preview: H&E Equipment Services's Earnings

On Wednesday, February 17, H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering H&E Equipment Services modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $296.88 million. In the same quarter last year, H&E Equipment Services reported EPS of $0.88 on revenue of $348.13 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 62.5% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 14.72% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 -0.09 0.35 0.67 EPS Actual 0.28 0.24 0.30 0.88 Revenue Estimate 282.42 M 266.91 M 305.62 M 340.14 M Revenue Actual 289.30 M 278.34 M 285.92 M 348.13 M

Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services were trading at $31.41 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. H&E Equipment Services is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.