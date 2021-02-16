Earnings Outlook for SunPower

On Wednesday, February 17, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for SunPower is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

SunPower earnings will be near $0.07 per share on sales of $355.84 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, SunPower reported EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $606.95 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 69.57% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 41.37% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.39 -0.19 0.21 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.22 -0.10 0.23 Revenue Estimate 235.64 M 310.05 M 408.75 M 641.34 M Revenue Actual 274.81 M 352.91 M 454.38 M 606.95 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SunPower were trading at $49.81 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 613.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SunPower is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.