Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 9.01 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.11 Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) - P/E: 9.64 Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 8.81 China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 5.1

Hamilton Beach Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q2 to -0.15 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.95%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.06% last quarter.

Most recently, Inpixon reported earnings per share at -0.13, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.21. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Nortech Systems's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.05. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Synnex saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.33 in Q3 to 5.21 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.34% from 1.26% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, China Index Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.1. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.