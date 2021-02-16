Recap: Franklin Electric Q4 Earnings

Shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.56% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $321,106,000 rose by 0.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $311,740,000.

Outlook

Franklin Electric hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dn9qs2nn

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $76.37

Company's 52-week low was at $41.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.75%

Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co Inc is a U.S.-based company that primarily operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment, which accounts for most of the company's sales, designs, manufactures, and markets water and fuel pumping systems. These solutions are directed mainly at the housing, agriculture, and other industrial sectors. The Fueling Systems segment produces fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. The Distribution segment serves as a group of wholly owned groundwater distributors under the name Headwater Companies. The company generates roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market.