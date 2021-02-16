Baudax Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) fell 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 88.46% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.61).

Revenue of $76,000 up by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Baudax Bio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Baudax Bio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iyn57hn2

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.14

52-week low: $0.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.41%

Company Description

Baudax Bio Inc is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings. Its products are in pipeline which includes two novel neuromuscular blocking agents, or NMBAs, and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent and Dex-IN.