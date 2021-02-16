Recap: Vulcan Materials Q4 Earnings

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.93% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $1,175,000,000 declined by 0.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vulcanmaterials.com%2F&eventid=2976342&sessionid=1&key=C91068653F7A7AA4BA8F61191DE1E941®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $168.24

52-week low: $65.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.13%

Company Overview

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. In 2019, Vulcan sold 215 million tons of aggregates, 13 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had more than 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.