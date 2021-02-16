Ardagh Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.21% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,703,000,000 up by 7.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000.

Guidance

Ardagh Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=E222571C-7140-4848-AA78-6D296B123DF7&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ardaghgroup.com%2F

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $21.54

52-week low: $9.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.68%

Company Overview

Ardagh Group SA operates in the consumer metal packaging industry. The company's products include conical, rectangular and oval-shaped steel and aluminum cans for multi and single-serve use; glass bottles and jars. It has four reportable segments such as Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe and Glass Packaging North America.