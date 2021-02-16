A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) and Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN). Fed Governor Michelle W. Bowman will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET, while the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 203 points to 31,600 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 19.90 points to 3,951. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 56.50 points to 13,861.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $58.49 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.6% to trade at $52.72 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the UK's FTSE index rising 2.52%, Spanish Ibex Index climbing 1.84%, French CAC 40 Index gaining 1.45%, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 1.31% and German DAX 30 index inching up 0.42%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.28%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.90%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.43%, while India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.10%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Shares of Glu Mobile rose 1.87% to $12.80 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) said the FDA had approved COSELA (trilaciclib) for injection to lower the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (damage to bone marrow) in adult patients. G1 Therapeutics plans to begin the post-approval clinical trial in 2022.

Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, ahead of the consensus estimate of 26 cents a share.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) announced the appointment of Michael Parini as its President and Chief Operating Officer.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced an agreement to partner with ACCIONA S.A., a global leading supplier of sustainable infrastructure solutions, to serve clients in Spain and Portugal.