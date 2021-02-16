Recap: Bruker Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.43% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $627,500,000 rose by 4.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $601,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com%2F&eventid=2948462&sessionid=1&key=177F8849AA7D5CE8E69F3707F5232751®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $69.92

Company's 52-week low was at $30.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.13%

Company Profile

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The vast majority of revenue comes from the scientific instruments segment, which develops tools based on magnetic resonance, mass spectrometry, and X-ray technologies. The remainder of the firm's business comes from the energy and superconductor technology segment, which manufactures superconducting materials primarily used in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, and fusion energy research. The largest proportion of Bruker's revenue comes from Europe, though the firm also has a significant presence in the United States and Asia.