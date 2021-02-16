Zoetis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.09% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $1,807,000,000 up by 7.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Zoetis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zoetis.com%2F&eventid=2943899&sessionid=1&key=A7A853310CB1EE566F7A4E6BE1CB3FF5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $176.64

Company's 52-week low was at $90.14

Price action over last quarter: down 0.74%

Company Description

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly half of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products make up the other half. Its U.S. business is heavily skewed toward companion animals, while its international business is skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.