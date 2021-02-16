CVS Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.86% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $69,554,000,000 higher by 3.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,750,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.39 and $7.55.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cvshealth.com%2F&eventid=2945539&sessionid=1&key=A3DAE5531FF3252C96357150B7A6837F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $77.23

Company's 52-week low was at $52.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.60%

Company Description

Following its acquisition of Aetna in late 2018, CVS Health now provides an even more integrated healthcare-services offering for its members. Legacy CVS combined both the largest pharmacy benefit manager, processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually, and a sizable pharmacy operation, including nearly 10,000 retail pharmacy locations primarily in the U.S. Adding a managed-care organization with over 23 million medical members gives the company a strong position in the insurance industry and should help CVS better control overall healthcare costs for its clients.