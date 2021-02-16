Yandex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.54% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $969,200,000 rose by 16.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $921,180,000.

Outlook

Yandex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,129,000,000 and $4,332,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/yandex20210216/en

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $74.11

52-week low: $27.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.64%

Company Profile

Yandex NV is an internet and technology company and operating internet search engines in Russia. It builds products and services powered by machine learning. The company operates through following segments namely, Search and Portal; Taxi; E-commerce; Classifieds; Media Services; Other Bets and Experiments. Search and Portal segment offers services in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan which generates most of the revenue.