Recap: Advance Auto Parts Q4 Earnings

Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.02% year over year to $1.87, which missed the estimate of $1.97.

Revenue of $2,365,000,000 higher by 11.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,360,000,000.

Outlook

Advance Auto Parts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $10,100,000,000 and $10,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.advanceautoparts.com%2F&eventid=2958719&sessionid=1&key=38A5DA98C6BB24D76BA65338F513D8FA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $177.92

52-week low: $71.33

Price action over last quarter: down 2.44%

Company Overview

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry's largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 5,037 stores as of the end of 2019, in addition to servicing 1,253 independently owned Carquest stores. The company's Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 60% of its 2019 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.