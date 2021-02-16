US Foods Hldg: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 92.42% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $6,138,000,000 decreased by 11.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.usfoods.com%2F&eventid=2948472&sessionid=1&key=D3E93BAB97668959EF626E70DB13EAC6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.00

52-week low: $8.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.11%

Company Description

US Foods is the second- largest U.S. food-service distributor behind Sysco, holding 10% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. US Foods distributes more than 400,000 food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries (each about 16.5% of sales), independent restaurants (33%), national restaurant chains (22%), education and government facilities (8%), and grocers (4%). In addition to its delivery business, the firm has several Chef'Store and Smart Foodservice Warehouse cash and carry stores. After Sysco's attempt to purchase US Foods failed to gain federal approval in 2015, US Foods entered the public market via an initial public offering.