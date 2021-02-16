Recap: Hawaiian Electric Indus Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.59% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $652,217,000 decreased by 10.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $981,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Hawaiian Electric Indus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hawaiian Electric Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/he/mediaframe/42936/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.15

Company's 52-week low was at $31.83

Price action over last quarter: down 2.53%

Company Description

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third-largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Although the majority of electricity is produced by oil-fired power plants, over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy; this portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% by 2045.