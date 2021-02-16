JELD-WEN Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.50% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $1,151,300,000 higher by 7.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,405,000,000 and $4,532,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947906/B28C061262BC64F2E094E474F294734A

Price Action

52-week high: $30.08

Company's 52-week low was at $6.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.03%

Company Description

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.