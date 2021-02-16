7 Stocks To Watch For February 16, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $68.74 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 2% to $75.70 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) to have earned $2.01 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AutoNation shares gained 0.8% to $78.99 in after-hours trading.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) swung to a first-quarter profit of $0.12 per share versus a year-ago loss of $0.01 per share. Its revenue surged 15.5% year-over-year to $9.7 million. Forward Industries shares jumped 71.4% to $7.20 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. AIG shares fell 0.5% to close at $41.40 on Friday.

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.5% to $152.01 in after-hours trading.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) reported a common stock offering. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 12.5% to $2.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion. US Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $36.87 in after-hours trading.