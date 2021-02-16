Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.64 million.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $692.76 million.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $601.96 million.

• Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.63 million.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $68.75 billion.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $311.74 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $311.42 million.

• Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.17 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $784.92 million.

• MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $194.82 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $51.17 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $300.74 million.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $328.57 million.

• Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $337.78 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $23.24 million.

• Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $345.34 million.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $696.51 million.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $160.97 million.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• GEO Gr (NYSE:GEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $575.97 million.

• IAA (NYSE:IAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $367.56 million.

• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $981.90 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $921.18 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $334.19 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $632.26 million.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $19.88 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $284.50 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $381.28 million.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $445.81 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $453.25 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $340.51 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $33.18 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $932.26 million.

• QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $139.92 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $317.42 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $104.20 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $215.30 million.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.86 billion.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $82.14 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $774.85 million.

• Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.93 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $216.87 million.

• Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $196.06 million.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.05 million.

• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.86 million.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $6.30 million.

• EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $446.22 million.

• Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:FSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.07 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.54 million.

• iBio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:IBIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $460.61 million.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $571.95 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $36.27 million.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $62.01 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $103.15 million.

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $468.41 million.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.29 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.77 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $356.25 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $195.57 million.

• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $365.00 million.

• Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.58 million.