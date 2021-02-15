A Preview Of Advance Auto Parts's Earnings

On Tuesday, February 16, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Advance Auto Parts reporting earnings of $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion. In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.64 on sales of $2.11 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.12% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 11.69% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.66 1.98 1.75 1.36 EPS Actual 2.81 2.92 0.91 1.64 Revenue Estimate 2.48 B 2.38 B 2.74 B 2.12 B Revenue Actual 2.54 B 2.50 B 2.70 B 2.11 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Advance Auto Parts are up 7.76%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.