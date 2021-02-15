Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) - P/E: 5.27 Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 8.01 Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) - P/E: 5.8 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 9.88 Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.04

MSG Networks has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.72, which has increased by 18.03% compared to Q1, which was 0.61. MSG Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Gray Television's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.14, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Otelco reported earnings per share at 0.36, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.42. Otelco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Turkcell Iletisim's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.08, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.2%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.41% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Phoenix New Media experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q2 and is now 0.0. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.