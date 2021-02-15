Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) - P/E: 8.13
  2. Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) - P/E: 6.77
  3. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 8.01
  4. Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 4.61
  5. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) - P/E: 9.35

Most recently, Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.03. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ellington Residential experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.26 in Q2 and is now 0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.11%, which has decreased by 0.7% from 9.81% last quarter.

Kimco Realty has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 24.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.4%, which has increased by 1.06% from 3.34% last quarter.

This quarter, Tremont Mortgage experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.3 in Q2 and is now 0.33. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Piedmont Office Realty reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.48. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.38%, which has decreased by 1.54% from 6.92% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (EARN + EQC)

Ellington Residential's Earnings: A Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com