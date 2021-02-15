A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) - P/E: 8.13 Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) - P/E: 6.77 Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 8.01 Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) - P/E: 4.61 Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) - P/E: 9.35

Most recently, Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.03. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ellington Residential experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.26 in Q2 and is now 0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.11%, which has decreased by 0.7% from 9.81% last quarter.

Kimco Realty has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.31, which has increased by 24.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.4%, which has increased by 1.06% from 3.34% last quarter.

This quarter, Tremont Mortgage experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.3 in Q2 and is now 0.33. Tremont Mortgage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Piedmont Office Realty reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.48. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.38%, which has decreased by 1.54% from 6.92% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.