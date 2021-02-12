Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For GameStop

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

During Q3, GameStop (NYSE:GME) brought in sales totaling $1.00 billion. However, earnings decreased 13.21%, resulting in a loss of $84.10 million. In Q2, GameStop brought in $942.00 million in sales but lost $96.90 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, GameStop posted an ROCE of -0.25%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows GameStop is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For GameStop, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

GameStop reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.53/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.85/share.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Shares Of Ocean Carrier ZIM Jump 64% After 'Abysmal' Debut
Tilray's Reddit Rally Is Over, Analyst Says: 'Large Downside Risk Ahead'
Portnoy Flips Sundial Growers For $50K Profit: 'That's How You Do It Boys'
Here's The Latest On Aurora Cannabis Ahead Of Today's Earnings Report
Cannabis Stock Short Sellers Have $4.3B In Losses So Far In 2021
Robinhood Facing Dozens Of Lawsuits Ahead Of Potential 2021 IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com