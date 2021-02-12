Recap: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 292.31% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $1,438,000,000 higher by 0.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/axl/mediaframe/42194/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $11.06

Company's 52-week low was at $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.14%

Company Overview

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio consist of vehicle architectures, driveline systems, drivetrain systems, powertrain components, chassis system components, and metal formed products. The Company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.