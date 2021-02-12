Dominion Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.36% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $3,521,000,000 declined by 21.32% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,240,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.70 and $4.00.

Dominion Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dominionenergy.com%2F&eventid=2947485&sessionid=1&key=F7F97FA857D9AAA6AFA879AF1A1A19F6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $90.89

Company's 52-week low was at $57.79

Price action over last quarter: down 12.34%

Company Description

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. In 2019, Dominion completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland and is now beginning a 5.2 GW wind farm 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast. The wind farm would be the largest in the U.S.